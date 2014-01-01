New Banknote Design for Norges Bank

In 2014, The Central Bank of Norway appointed Snøhetta and Metric Design/Terje Tønnessen to develop the design proposal for its new paper currency. One and a half years after the release of the emblematic 100 and 200 notes, the new 50 and 500 notes have now gone into circulation. Reflecting the importance of the sea to the Norwegian national identity and prosperity, the new banknotes introduce this powerful symbolism to one of the country’s most significant identity markers: its currency.