Snøhetta to Design New Visual Identity for the Wikipedia Movement

Jan 17, 2020

In service to its continued commitment to knowledge equity, the Wikimedia Foundation has chosen Snøhetta as its strategic design partner to better communicate its mission through a renewed visual identity. The goal is to design a new visual identity system that represents Wikipedia and the Wikimedia mission as part of the essential infrastructure of free knowledge in the digital age.

“Snøhetta has a long-standing commitment to developing socially sustainable design solutions that promote a sense of collective ownership and engagement with civic life. We chose Snøhetta as our strategic design partner for their demonstrated ability to develop strong, visual brand identities that transcend geographical boarders and bring people together. Snøhetta’s commitment to working creatively, openly, and together was the perfect fit for the project, and we’re thrilled to be working with them”, states Heather Walls, Chief Creative Officer of the Wikimedia Foundation.